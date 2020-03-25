Let’s take a break from the real scary world to check in on the fictional scary world of James Wan-related movies. First: the screenwriter of The Conjuring 3, AKA The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has revealed that the upcoming sequel is completely different from the previous two flicks. In fact, the franchise as a whole is going to start moving away from haunted house stories. Second: we now know when the Aquaman spin-off The Trench takes place.

The Conjuring 3

What can we expect from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It? According to screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, something completely different. The first two films – both directed by James Wan – dealt with haunted houses. But the third, which comes from director Michael Chaves (Wan is producing) will be focusing on other things that go bump in the night.

“[The Conjuring 3] is a completely different movie than the first two,” Johnson-McGoldrick said on Twitter. “The franchise is expanding beyond the ‘haunted house’ formula.”

Here’s the synopsis that was released for the film: “The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

I’m a fan of the official Conjuring films (not so much the spin-off movies in the Conjuring Universe, though), and I’m excited to see where the story goes next. I only wish James Wan was still directing.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is due out September 11, 2020.

The Trench

Another film that’ll eventually swim into the James Wan-adjacent universe is The Trench, a spin-off of Wan’s Aquaman. The film will focus on the monsters who made quite an impact in Wan’s superhero flick, and is said to be a horror movie. Beyond that, though, we really don’t know much about it. But Johnson-McGoldrick (again on Twitter) did just reveal that the film will “theoretically” be set between Aquaman and Aquaman 2. However, “some pieces of this is still being worked out.”

While this might seem like a no-brainer, there was always a chance that The Trench could’ve been some sort of prequel. But now it looks like it’ll be a natural progression between Aquaman into Aquaman 2. Beyond that, though, the secrets of The Trench remain deep beneath the surface…for now.