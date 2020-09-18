The 2020 election is heating up, and Showtime has the perfect piece of programming to accompany all the madness.

The Comey Rule is a two-part limited series adaptation and dramatization of events discussed in former FBI Director James Comey’s best-selling book A Higher Loyalty, specifically dealing with President Donald Trump (portrayed by Brendan Gleeson) and the 2016 election tampering investigation. One part focuses on an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s controversial private e-mail server and how it impacted the election four years ago, while the other shines a light on the first few months of the Trump presidency. All throughout, Jeff Daniels pushes back against Trump as James Comey.

Watch The Comey Rule trailer that was just released for a look at the political drama and intrigue.

While I think it’s a little early to start dramatizing the events of the waking nightmare that is the Trump presidency considering it’s still wreaking havoc on the United States, I must say that Brendan Gleeson looks fantastic as Donald Trump. Though I will say his voice sounds a little too intentionally sinister, especially compared to the more dopey speaking patterns of the real president, but it does add some flair to the proceedings. It all feels pretty heavy-handed and melodramatic, but then again, so does this administration.

The Comey Rule also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, while House of Cards alum Michael Kelly takes on the role of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle (Contagion) plays Patrice Comey, Jonathan Banks is former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Kingsley Ben-Adir (the upcoming One Night in Miami) portrays President Obama, and Peter Coyote is Robert Mueller. It’s directed by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips).

The Comey Rule airs on Showtime over two nights, starting on September 27, 2020 at 9:00 P.M. ET.