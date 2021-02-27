Soon after he made his adorable debut on The Mandalorian, Grogu had everyone clamoring to adopt their own tiny green Child. But only a few will be able to get one, complete with his iconic hovering pram, with the new auction of Mattel’s The Child toy with floating pram that made its debut at the New York Toy Fair last year, along with a limited release collector’s edition plush toy of The Child in a motorized hover pram.

Last year, Mattel debuted a plush-and-vinyl toy of The Child resting within its own floating pram, hovering 2.5 inches of its base, at the New York Toy Fair, where it became the talk of the town. The 11-inch plush Grogu won the Plush Toy of the Year at the 2021 Toy of the Year Awards and became one of the most popular toys in 2020.

The entire thing was created by Mattel designer Michael Kadile, who told StarWars.com the difficulties of installing the magnet that would allow the pram to hover. “We had to install a powerful electro-magnetic levitation system on something that was large enough to be an actual pram,” Kadile said. “The balance was meticulous and specific. It has to be centered directly and balanced precisely when The Child was set inside of it along with the ornamental blankets. The slightest imbalance, even a gust of air, could have thrown it off if not installed properly.”

That one-of-a-kind hovering pram will now be sold to a lucky customer in an online auction on eBay. Hosted by Mattel Creations in partnership with ProjectArt, the auction will give 100% of the final price (minus PayPal fees if purchased via PayPal) to a charity that supports the arts for underserved K-12 students by promoting teaching and learning through visual arts, according to StarWars.com.

See the images of the limited edition The Child toy in his floating pram below.

Mattel also announced the new collector’s edition plush of The Child in a motorized hover pram, with realistic-looking hair and plush hands and feet, seen in the images below, as well as a limited quantity of autographed 3-packs of the Star Wars x Barbie dolls signed by acclaimed Barbie designer, Robert Best.

The Star Wars – The Mandalorian The Child – Collector Edition Plush with Hover Pram and Star Wars x Barbie sets are available for a limited time only starting March 5 at 9 A.M. PST and ending at 9 A.M. PST on March 12. Bidding on the eBay auction for the Mattel floating pram is open through March 5 at 9 A.M. PST at ebay.com/mattelcreations.