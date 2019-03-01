The love you have for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode can only grow with a special soundtrack reissue coming to vinyl. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer vinyl for the beloved TV series’ famous musical episode “Once More With Feeling” comes with original cover art by Paul Mann and liner notes by series creator and songwriter Joss Whedon. Finally, we have the one (more) piece of Buffy merchandise to make us complete.

Before the musical episode became a staple gimmick of network TV shows itching for a rating boost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer did it first. The season 5 episode “Once More With Feeling” came out of Joss Whedon’s desire to direct a musical and ended up becoming one of the beloved horror-comedy show’s most acclaimed episodes. The episode was a subversive take on the Broadway musical and brilliant standalone story while managing to plant seeds for the larger arc and its character arcs. Plus, the music slapped.

Now you can resurrect your love of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and this musical episode in particular, with the vinyl reissue of the original cast recording. Pressed on 180 gram vinyl, the vinyl LP will be available starting March 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. Central via Mondo, according to Pitchfork.

See the original cover art by Paul Mann below.

Mo Shafeek, Mondo Record Label Manager said in a statement following the announcement of the vinyl:

We’ve been huge fans of “Buffy: The Vampire Slayer” for decades…. Our obsession with the musical episode “Once More With Feeling” inadvertently presented a solution to a long standing problem of how to best entry point for us to celebrate the brilliantly singular, yet expansive series. It took a few years to get it perfect, but we couldn’t be prouder with the artwork that Paul Mann put together—including some truly inspired additional design by Chris Bilheimer and Eric Montes, who came up with the idea of the “Slaybill” lyric booklet.

I’m ecstatic that the following around Buffy the Vampire Slayer has not waned in the 16 years since the show went off the air. Articles continue to be written about the show’s impact every year, while the series is looking at a reboot in both comics and on TV. The musical episode remains the gold standard for all network TV musical episodes, and its legacy is proven by this reissue. But what could be the exact reason for this surprise vinyl reissue of “Once More With Feeling”? I have no idea, but I get the feeling…it could be bunnies.

See the soundtrack listing for the vinyl below.

Buffy: The Vampire Slayer: Once More, With Feeling (Original Cast Recording):

01 Overture / Going Through the Motions

02 I’ve Got a Theory/Bunnies / If We’re Together

03 The Mustard

04 Under Your Spell

05 I’ll Never Tell

06 The Parking Ticket

07 Rest in Peace

08 Dawn’s Lament

09 Dawn’s Ballet

10 What You Feel

11 Standing

12 Under Your Spell / Standing – Reprise

13 Walk Through the Fire

14 Something to Sing About

15 What You Feel – Reprise

16 Where Do We Go From Here?

17 Coda

18 End Credits (Broom Dance / Grr Arrgh)

19 Main Title