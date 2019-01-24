There is another side of superheroes that you won’t recognize. Amazon Prime has released a new The Boys trailer, which gives a deeper look at the bloody series about a group of vigilantes taking down caped crusaders. Karl Urban stars as the leader of the titular Boys, who aim to take down take down corrupt superheroes that have embraced fame and fortune.

The Boys Trailer

Based on one of my favorite comics of all time, I’m proud to have helped bring #TheBoys to life. Here’s a taste of our new show, coming to Amazon this year: pic.twitter.com/oACd1KL2pu — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2019

“Job one is supporting the Seven brave heroes who put themselves in harm’s way each and every day for us,” says a soothing voice that sounds a lot like Elisabeth Shue‘s Vought Vice President of Hero Management Madelyn Stillwell, who we met in the last trailer. But where the first teaser was shiny and chrome, this latest trailer, first teased by producer Seth Rogen, is all about the bloody, dirty underbelly of superheroes. Gore, sex, and violence about in the trailer, which gives us more glimpses of The Boys taking out their rage on the corrupt superheroes known as The Seven.

Based on the comic book written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Robertson, The Boys comes from creator Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. In addition to Urban and Shue, The Boys stars Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and the Simon Pegg. The Boys has received an eight-episode order from Amazon.

Here is the official synopsis for The Boys:

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “The Boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. THE BOYS is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes. THE BOYS is scheduled for a 2019 release.

The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime in 2019.