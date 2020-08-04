The Boys are on the run from the law, but that may be the least of their concerns in The Boys season 2. After Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his teammates, including Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), have pissed off the most powerful superheroes in the world and found themselves fugitives from the law, a new superhero arrives on the scene to present an even bigger threat. Find out what that is with the new The Boys season 2 trailer below.

The Boys Season 2 Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the second season of The Boys, an eight-episode season that will see the stakes raised even higher for our favorite gang of anti-superhero vigilantes. But now they have more to contend with than just one superhero team — they’ll have to deal with a whole superhero army.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). The second season will also have recurring stars Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, as well as the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Vought boss Stan Edgar, as well as the debut of Aya Cash as the new superhero Stormfront.

The new season of the series executive produced by Eric Kripke features episodes directed by Philip Sgriccia, Alex Graves, Sarah Boyd, Stefan Schwartz, Frederick E.O. Toye, and Batan Silva. The show is created by created by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Here is the synopsis for The Boys season 2:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys season 2 will debut three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020 with subsequent episodes released weekly.