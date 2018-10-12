Need a little pick-me-up? Then check out this charming The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales trailer, which has enough whimsy and humor to stave off all of the world’s horrors for about…two minutes. This animated comedy is technically a French film, but it’s now about to have an English-language release. Watch The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales trailer below.

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales Trailer

Patrick Imbert and Benjamin Renner, the creators of the animated Ernest & Celestine are back with The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales, adapted from Renner’s graphic novel. In this new fable, a fox finds himself raising a family of chicks, and misadventures follow. There are two other stories featured in the film as well, but the fox story gets all the attention in this particular trailer.

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales was already released in France last year with a French-speaking cast, but this new version has an English-speaking cast in their place. That cast includes Giles New as the Fox, Bill Bailey as Duck, Adrian Edmondson as Rabbit, Justin Edwards as Pig, Matthew Goode as Wolf, Celia Imrie as Chicken, and Phill Jupitus as Dog.

Based on this trailer, this movie is going to be charming as hell. I don’t often go out of my way to watch animated films (except maybe for Disney and Pixar), but I’m going to make a point to check this out.

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales open in select theaters in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago on Friday, October 19 before rolling out to more locations.