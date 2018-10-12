‘The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales’ Trailer: Another Charming Story from the Creators of ‘Ernest & Celestine’
Posted on Friday, October 12th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Need a little pick-me-up? Then check out this charming The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales trailer, which has enough whimsy and humor to stave off all of the world’s horrors for about…two minutes. This animated comedy is technically a French film, but it’s now about to have an English-language release. Watch The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales trailer below.
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales Trailer
Patrick Imbert and Benjamin Renner, the creators of the animated Ernest & Celestine are back with The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales, adapted from Renner’s graphic novel. In this new fable, a fox finds himself raising a family of chicks, and misadventures follow. There are two other stories featured in the film as well, but the fox story gets all the attention in this particular trailer.
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales was already released in France last year with a French-speaking cast, but this new version has an English-speaking cast in their place. That cast includes Giles New as the Fox, Bill Bailey as Duck, Adrian Edmondson as Rabbit, Justin Edwards as Pig, Matthew Goode as Wolf, Celia Imrie as Chicken, and Phill Jupitus as Dog.
Based on this trailer, this movie is going to be charming as hell. I don’t often go out of my way to watch animated films (except maybe for Disney and Pixar), but I’m going to make a point to check this out.
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales open in select theaters in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago on Friday, October 19 before rolling out to more locations.
From the creators of the Academy Award®-nominated Ernest & Celestine comes another hilarious, heartwarming tale of animal misfits destined to become a classic. The countryside isn’t always as calm and peaceful as it’s made out to be, and the animals on this farm are particularly agitated: a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the stork, and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. If you think life in the country is a walk in the park, think again! Directors Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert adapt Renner’s own acclaimed graphic novel into a delirious, delightful triptych of interlocking stories, with a pacing and visual spontaneity that harkens back to classic Looney Tunes shorts and slapstick two-reelers. But underneath the gags (and there are plenty of them), the three stories offer a sensitive and beautiful portrayal of family and the anxieties of modern life.