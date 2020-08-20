A bunch of great stuff is leaving Netflix next month, probably to make way for a new reality show about billionaires buying she-sheds or something dumb like that. Anyway, here are the best movies leaving Netflix in September 2020.

Jurassic Park

Netflix just added the original Jurassic Park trilogy – and now they’re removing it. Why? Because they can, and also because of rights and deals and all sorts of other behind-the-scenes stuff. Bottom line: stick with physical media. But if you must stream Jurassic Park on Netflix, you probably want to do that before the month is over.

The Witch

One of the best horror movies of the 21st century, and one of my favorite horror movies of all-time, Robert Eggers‘ The Witch is a dark, ominous portrait of a New England family coming undone due to superstition, resentment, and supernatural forces. It’s bleak and beautiful, full of some of the most haunting imagery I’ve ever seen. And yes, it features a talking goat.

Sinister

Ethan Hawke is a True Crime writer trying to rehabilitate his stalled career in Sinister, an often genuinely unnerving horror pic from Scott Derrickson. Hawke stumbles upon a series of snuff films, all of which are portrayed in horrifying detail, and soon begins to realize there’s something supernatural at work here. It’s tense and, save for a few cheap jump-scares, brilliantly put together. But please avoid the sequel at all costs.

Donnie Brasco

I recently rewatched Donnie Brasco (on Netflix!) after having not seen it in years, and damn, I forgot how good this movie is. Johnny Depp is a cop undercover in the mafia, and his performance is fine, sure. But this movie belongs to Al Pacino. Pacino has gotten a lot of guff in the later-half of his career for constantly going over-the-top, and YELLING ALL HIS LINES. But he’s actually quite subdued in Donnie Brasco, turning in a melancholy performance as a low-level gangster who doesn’t understand why he’s never gotten further in his criminal career.

Insidious

James Wan takes the Poltergeist formula and reworks it into something modern. This isn’t Wan’s best horror movie, but it still has the power to give you the heebie-jeebies. It also features one of the best jump-scares in movie history (you know the one; it’s in the pic above). A California family suspects their house is haunted, but when their son slips into a mysterious coma, they realize there’s something far more insidious going on here.

TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in September 2020

Leaving 9/4/20

Christopher Robin

Leaving 9/5/20

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/8/20

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving 9/10/20

The Forgotten

Leaving 9/14/20

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/20

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving 9/16/20

The Witch

Leaving 9/17/20

Train to Busan

Leaving 9/20/20

Sarah’s Key

Leaving 9/21/20

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving 9/22/20

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving 9/26/20

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/28/20

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving 9/30/20

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno