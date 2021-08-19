It’s a little crazy to think that the summer is almost over, but it is. September is right around the corner, and it will bring with it a whole bunch of great new stuff on HBO Max, which has quickly become a damn good streaming service. In addition to the premieres of new Warner Bros. movies, there are plenty of other titles you’re going to want to check out. So here are all the TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in September 2021.

Malignant

One of my most anticipated movies of the year is Malignant, James Wan‘s first horror movie since 2016. Inspired by giallo movies, Malignant follows a woman suffering from visions of grisly murders. At first, she thinks they’re just nightmares but soon learns that these killings are really happening — and the killer is getting closer. Look for it on HBO Max on September 10, 2021.

Mad Max: Fury Road

A film that really needs no introduction, Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the best examples of big moviemaking in the last 10 years. The studio was notoriously unsure of how to handle George Miller‘s absolutely bonkers action pic, and I remember some real trepidation from certain folks working PR for the movie before it came out. Of course, we all know now those worries were unfounded – the movie kicks ass. Coming to HBO Max September 9, 2021.

Dead Again

Kenneth Branagh‘s fun, over-the-top thriller follows a private detective (played by Branagh) helping a woman with amnesia (Emma Thompson) find out who the heck she is. The investigation leads to all sorts of madness involving past lives and reincarnation. It’s very silly, but that’s part of the fun, and Branagh goes all-out in creating a heightened atmosphere. Arriving on HBO Max on September 1, 2021.

Ouija: Origin of Evil

The first Ouija is, to be blunt, a total piece of crap. Thankfully, the sequel, Ouija: Origin of Evil, is a massive improvement. Helmed by Mike Flanagan, the sequel (well, technically, prequel) goes back to the 1960s where a family finds themselves under siege from supernatural forces. Like most of Flanagan’s films, it combines family drama with nerve-jangling horror to great effect. Streaming September 1, 2021.

Vanilla Sky

I mean this with all sincerity: Vanilla Sky is the only Cameron Crowe movie I like. People think I’m foolin’, but I mean it, damn it! Because Vanilla Sky feels like a real oddity; a big, weird, expensive movie with a huge star that’s aimed squarely at adults. There aren’t many movies like that these days, and I’d much rather see filmmakers use their clout to make strange experiments like this instead of the junk we usually get. Watch Tom Cruise go bonkers on September 1, 2021.

TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in September 2021

SEPTEMBER 1:

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That’s Entertainment!, 1974

That’s Entertainment! II, 1976

That’s Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 2:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

SEPTEMBER 3:

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

SEPTEMBER 4:

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 7:

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 8:

Nasciturus, 2021

SEPTEMBER 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

SEPTEMBER 10:

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

SEPTEMBER 11:

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11?2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 12:

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 13:

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

SEPTEMBER 15:

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

SEPTEMBER 16:

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

SEPTEMBER 17:

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 18:

The People v. The Klan

SEPTEMBER 20:

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

SEPTEMBER 21:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 23:

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

SEPTEMBER 25:

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 26:

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 27:

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 29:

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30:

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere