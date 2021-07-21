As summer continues and the weather heats up, odds are you’re going to find yourself wanting to relax, take shelter from the heat, and chill out by watching something on Netflix. Good news: there’s a whole new barrage of #content coming to the streamer in August. Even better news: we’ve sifted through it and are offering a few recommendations, along with the full list of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2021.



Like Crazy

One of the best movies ever made about long-distance relationships, Drake Doremus‘s heart-wrenching Like Crazy is a soulful, beautiful, and occasionally painful look at the challenges of keeping a flame lit when your partner is halfway across the world. Jennifer Lawrence played a supporting role before she became an A-lister, but this movie belongs to Felicity Jones and the late Anton Yelchin, the couple at the center of the story. This one hits on August 19.

30 Rock

You’ve seen the memes, now watch the show itself. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock‘s highly entertaining comedy set in the world of show business has one of the highest joke-per-minute ratios I’ve ever seen, and it also makes pitch-perfect use of both Fey and Alec Baldwin as actors. If you don’t have time to watch the whole series, here are six episodes you shouldn’t miss when it drops on August 1.

The Edge of Seventeen

One of the most underrated and underseen teen movies of the past several years, The Edge of Seventeen is a modern classic in the genre. Hailee Steinfeld is aces in the lead role, and director Kelly Fremon Craig shows a remarkable ability to craft the perfect tone considering this is her debut movie. Don’t sleep on this one: check it out on August 1.

The Net

For a hilarious look back at what the world was like as the internet was just beginning to inch its way into the mainstream, check out this goofy but earnest 1995 tech thriller starring Sandra Bullock. It’s ridiculous and laughable, but it’s worth watching for the time capsule aspect, and Bullock gives it her all to try to sell every scene she’s in, no matter how ludicrous. It hits Netflix August 1.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

I normally like to watch something myself before I recommend it in these articles, but this one seems like it will be worth checking out. Filmmaker Billy Corben directed an excellent documentary 15 years ago called Cocaine Cowboys (seek that out if you haven’t seen it), and this is clearly him returning to subject matter with which he is deeply familiar. I’m just wondering if he’ll be able to bring anything new to this type of drug kingpin story, which has proliferated greatly in the past decade. This one hits August 4.

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking with Paris

August 6

Hit and Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

August 8

Quartet

August 9

Shaman King

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

Misha and the Wolves

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Season 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

August 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murder: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

August 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

August 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crimes and Penalties