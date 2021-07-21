The Best Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in August 2021
Posted on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 by Ben Pearson
As summer continues and the weather heats up, odds are you’re going to find yourself wanting to relax, take shelter from the heat, and chill out by watching something on Netflix. Good news: there’s a whole new barrage of #content coming to the streamer in August. Even better news: we’ve sifted through it and are offering a few recommendations, along with the full list of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2021.
Like Crazy
One of the best movies ever made about long-distance relationships, Drake Doremus‘s heart-wrenching Like Crazy is a soulful, beautiful, and occasionally painful look at the challenges of keeping a flame lit when your partner is halfway across the world. Jennifer Lawrence played a supporting role before she became an A-lister, but this movie belongs to Felicity Jones and the late Anton Yelchin, the couple at the center of the story. This one hits on August 19.
30 Rock
You’ve seen the memes, now watch the show itself. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock‘s highly entertaining comedy set in the world of show business has one of the highest joke-per-minute ratios I’ve ever seen, and it also makes pitch-perfect use of both Fey and Alec Baldwin as actors. If you don’t have time to watch the whole series, here are six episodes you shouldn’t miss when it drops on August 1.
The Edge of Seventeen
One of the most underrated and underseen teen movies of the past several years, The Edge of Seventeen is a modern classic in the genre. Hailee Steinfeld is aces in the lead role, and director Kelly Fremon Craig shows a remarkable ability to craft the perfect tone considering this is her debut movie. Don’t sleep on this one: check it out on August 1.
The Net
For a hilarious look back at what the world was like as the internet was just beginning to inch its way into the mainstream, check out this goofy but earnest 1995 tech thriller starring Sandra Bullock. It’s ridiculous and laughable, but it’s worth watching for the time capsule aspect, and Bullock gives it her all to try to sell every scene she’s in, no matter how ludicrous. It hits Netflix August 1.
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
I normally like to watch something myself before I recommend it in these articles, but this one seems like it will be worth checking out. Filmmaker Billy Corben directed an excellent documentary 15 years ago called Cocaine Cowboys (seek that out if you haven’t seen it), and this is clearly him returning to subject matter with which he is deeply familiar. I’m just wondering if he’ll be able to bring anything new to this type of drug kingpin story, which has proliferated greatly in the past decade. This one hits August 4.
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking with Paris
August 6
Hit and Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
August 8
Quartet
August 9
Shaman King
August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold: Malice at the Palace
August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
Misha and the Wolves
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
August 15
Mother Goose Club: Season 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murder: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
Oggy Oggy
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
August 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crimes and Penalties