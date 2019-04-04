Marcelo Zarvos, the composer of soundtracks for Wonder, Fences and more, brings his music to the upcoming true story The Best of Enemies. Leaning heavily on guitars and plucked strings to evoke the feeling of the American South, Zarvos’ soundtrack will be available this week, coinciding with the release of the film. Below, hear an exclusive track from The Best of Enemies soundtrack.

The Best of Enemies Soundtrack

Zarvos’ soundtracks include films such as American Ultra, The Good Shepard, and Hollywoodland, as well as TV shows The Romanoffs for Amazon and two Showtime series: The Affair and Ray Donovan. “The score of The Best of Enemies utilizes a lot of guitar and different types of plucked string instruments found in the American South like dulcimer, mandolin along with piano, voice, orchestral and solo cello,” the composer said. “The film deals with the racial tension of early 1970’s North Carolina and with characters finding the common humanity on both sides of the racial divide. The music balances the grueling realities of the time period with a message of redemption.”

The Best of Enemies follows the “unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971.”

Above is “Opening”, the first track on the album. The full track list can be seen below. The Best of Enemies opens Friday, April 5. Sony Music will release The Best of Enemies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Friday, April 5 as well.

