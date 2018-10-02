halloween trailer

On the October 2, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about the best films he saw at Fantastic Fest 2018 in Austin Texas.

Opening Banter: Jacob is back from Fantastic Fest and spent a week and a half in movie theaters watching 28 movies so we don’t have to, to tell us which movies are worth checking out.

In Our Feature Presentation: Jacob Hall talks about the best films he saw at Fantastic Fest 2018

    • Lords of Chaos
    • The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
    • Halloween
    • May the Devil Take You
    • Apostle
    • After the Screaming Stops
    • The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
    • Hold the Dark
    • Tumbbad
    • Destroyer
    • The Perfection
    • The Night Comes For Us
    • Border
    • One Cut of the Dead
    • Suspiria

