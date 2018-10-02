The Best Movies of Fantastic Fest 2018 with Jacob Hall
Posted on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 2, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about the best films he saw at Fantastic Fest 2018 in Austin Texas.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotifyand all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Jacob is back from Fantastic Fest and spent a week and a half in movie theaters watching 28 movies so we don’t have to, to tell us which movies are worth checking out.
In Our Feature Presentation: Jacob Hall talks about the best films he saw at Fantastic Fest 2018
- Lords of Chaos
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
- Halloween
- May the Devil Take You
- Apostle
- After the Screaming Stops
- The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
- Hold the Dark
- Tumbbad
- Destroyer
- The Perfection
- The Night Comes For Us
- Border
- One Cut of the Dead
- Suspiria
Other articles mentioned:
- You can read Jacob Hall’s Fantastic Fest 2018 blogs for more.
