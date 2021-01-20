The Best Movies Leaving Netflix in February 2021

Every month, we longingly write about a batch of great movies that are soon leaving Netflix, metaphorically waving goodbye to them as they disappear from the service and either drift off into temporary oblivion or shift over to a different streaming service. But I have good news: there actually aren’t that many great movies leaving Netflix in February 2021, so you’ll be getting your full subscription’s worth next month. Here are five great films that are vanishing from the service.

Goodfellas

You’ve probably seen that “Ray Liotta laughing” GIF going around a lot lately, so why not see it in the full context of Martin Scorsese’s 1990 gangster classic?

Basic Instinct

Michael Douglas, the sleaziest hornball in all of mainstream 1980s cinema, stars in this erotic thriller about a seductress (Sharon Stone, throwing absolute heat) and a detective who is lured into her dangerous web.

Easy A

This high-school-set, modern riff on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter turned Emma Stone into a full-fledged movie star. You’ll never hear “Pocket Full of Sunshine” the same way again.

The Gift

There’s something inherently untrustworthy about Jason Bateman’s on-screen persona, and this movie taps into that better than just about any other when he plays a seemingly normal married guy who is visited by someone from his past. Joel Edgerton is creepy as hell in front of the camera in his own feature directorial debut, which is a mysterious story about secrets, consequences, and retribution.

The Other Guys

The first half of Adam McKay’s 2010 comedy is much, much funnier than its back half, but this is an important film for McKay which almost literally bridges the gap between his goofy, comedy-focused early film efforts and the political and social interests that have since become a defining characteristic of him as a filmmaker.

Movies Leaving Netflix in February 2021

Leaving 2/4/21

Erased (2012)

Leaving 2/5/21

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving 2/7/21

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving 2/10/21

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving 2/11/21

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving 2/14/21

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving 2/16/21

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving 2/19/21

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 2/20/21

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving 2/21/21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving 2/24/21

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving 2/26/21

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Leaving 2/28/21

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

The Gift (2015)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)