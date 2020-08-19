It’s a good thing we found a way to defeat the coronavirus and things can now get back to normal! Huh..? What’s that? The coronavirus is still around? Well, uh…anyway, The Batman is going to resume production next month! Warner Bros. latest take on the Caped Crusader, this time starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, halted production in March but will now pick back up again in the U.K. in early September.

The Batman was about seven weeks into production when it had to pump the brakes in March. Now, Variety says the production will resume in the U.K. in early September. Is this a good idea? I mean…someone must think so. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen news of several productions – some big, some small – getting back to work. But just today word arrived that Jurassic World: Dominion, which recently resumed production, is scaling things back a bit in Malta due to rising cases of the coronavirus. In other words: they thought it would be a good idea to dive right back in and turned out to be incorrect. Could The Batman end up with the same issue?

Of course, since we still have a few weeks until September, there’s always a chance that Warner Bros. could change their mind and decide to delay production a little longer. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, and is a whole new take on the Dark Knight, completely removed from whatever the hell DC has been doing with their DCEU. It’s also not at all connected to the Oscar-winning Joker, just in case you were wondering. There’s also a spin-off television series focused on the Gotham P.D. in development for HBO Max.

Much of the movie remains shrouded in secrecy, but this weekend, during the DC FanDome, there’s bound to be something new revealed. We might even get some footage if we’re lucky. The Batman was originally set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, but the coronavirus delays caused Warner Bros. to push it to October 1, 2021. Will that new date hold? Maybe, but if the film’s production gets delayed even more, you can expect the release date to change once again.