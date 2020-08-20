Ahead of the DC FanDome, which is sure to provide us with footage, Matt Reeves has revealed The Batman logo along with some cool concept art created by none other than Jim Lee. As far as logos go, it’s more or less what you’d expect – a bat signal, although it’s rougher around the edges than traditional bat logos of the past. Check it out below.

First, here’s the tweet.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Now let’s take a closer look.

All-in-all, I dig this logo, although I will say I find the DC logo within the N of BATMAN to be a bit distracting. Otherwise, I think it’s neat now unpolished and gnarly this looks. Will the film itself reflect that? I guess we’ll see. And now, here’s that Jim Lee art.

While this is just artwork, it gives us a really good idea of what Robert Pattinson will look like in costume. I like the shoulder-pad-cape look – it sets the costume apart from previous on-screen versions.

All of this is connected to the DC FanDome, described as “the first-of-its-kind virtual experience for DC superfans globally.” Originally only supposed to be one day, DC and Warner Bros. recently made the decision to split the event in half: “the eight-hour DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes show on Saturday, August 22, followed three weeks later by DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, a 24-hour, on-demand experience accessed via the DCFanDome.com program scheduler on Saturday, September 12.”

It’s all but assured that we’re going to get our first real footage of The Batman during the August 22 event, so you’re probably going to want to check that out. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Batman; Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman; Paul Dano as The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Gotham’s district attorney; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, a mayoral candidate in Gotham; Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Plot details remain shrouded in shadow, but it’s been heavily implied that the film will draw upon The Long Halloween comic.

The Batman opens October 1, 2021.