Hey, want to see Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman costume? Matt Reeves is here to help. The filmmaker just posted a camera test for his upcoming take on the Dark Knight, and it reveals Pattinson in full Bat-costume. It’s very dark, and very red, but it’s enough to get people talking. It also looks much different than any onscreen Batman we’ve seen before. Check it out.

The Batman Camera Test

There you have it! It’s very red! And atmospheric. It also features what might be our first listen to Michael Giacchino‘s theme, as he scored this camera test, according to Reeves:

What can we learn from this? Well, the suit looks appropriately beat-up. The armor look that most on-screen Batman use is still there, but it’s a bit sleeker than usual. And the bat-symbol on Pattinson’s chest is very tech-y looking. Then there’s the mask. I love that you can see the stitching on it. And I also love how it keeps Pattinson’s eyes completely hidden in darkness. It’s pretty damn effective. Now we just have to wait and see what else Reeves decides to reveal.

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman features Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. It’s due out June 25, 2021.