Thought we were done with The Batman casting? Think again. Matt Reeves has revealed that Peter Sarsgaard has joined the already stacked cast of his Batman reboot, but we don’t know who the actor playing. This is a sharp contrast to the other casting announcements from Reeves, which have all come accompanied with the character each respective actor is playing. So why the secrecy around Sarsgaard?

As you can see, Matt Reeves has revealed Peter Sarsgaard is now part of The Batman cast. Reeves has done this sort of post before for the other cast members, but he’s also mentioned their respective roles as well. See for yourself:

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Andy Serkis as Alfred.

Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton aka The Riddler.

Then there’s Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. Kravitz’s announcement came void of any text, and Pattinson just got some bat-emojis.

Despite the lack of clarification from Reeves, we still know exactly who they’re playing: Pattinson is Batman and Kravitz is Catwoman. There is one main cast member who didn’t get a Reeves Tweet, and that’s Colin Farrel, who’s playing the Penguin. Newcomer Jayme Lawson is also part of the cast in an undisclosed role.

So…who is Peter Sarsgaard playing, and why isn’t Reeves saying? I suppose there’s a chance Peter Sarsgaard is playing a brand new character named Peter…but, I doubt it. If I had to guess, I’d say Sarsgaard is going to play Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face. But again, I have no idea why Reeves would want to keep that a secret. Perhaps it’s to disguise the movie’s potential plot. Rumors have persisted that Reeves is using the Batman comic The Long Halloween as inspiration, and Harvey Dent is a major character in that work.

It would be slightly ironic if Sarsgaard really was playing Harvey Dent, because Sarsgaard’s real-life wife Maggie Gyllenhaal played Harvey Dent’s girlfriend Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight. THR adds that “sources speculate he could be playing a corrupt cop named Wasserman or a district attorney.” No idea who “Wasserman” could be, but if the “district attorney” rumor is correct, that would definitely make him Harvey Dent.

The Batman opens on June 25, 2021.