In every generation, there is The Baby-Sitters Club. They alone will take on all the babysitting gigs in town, but realize that the important thing the entire time was friendship. The Baby-Sitters Club was a ’90s hallmark, with virtually every preteen girl cherishing their collection of the sweet YA novels by Ann M. Martin. Now, the “iconic” see-through phone is being passed down to a new generation for Netflix’s upcoming reboot series. Watch The Baby-Sitters Club trailer below.

The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer

Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, Dawn. Those five names are beloved among young women who grew up reading Ann M. Martin The Baby-Sitters Club books, which were published between 1986 and 2000, and sold a whopping 176 million copies. The iconic covers of the books featured all five middle school girls lounging in the chicest ’90s fashion, looking cool, fun, hip. Girls loved them and identified with them, even as those fashions went out of style — and back in style. Now with ’90s fully back in style again, Netflix is rebooting The Baby-Sitters Club, last a 1995 film starring Rachel Leigh Cook, as a series for Gen Z. But, of course, those Gen Z’ers are all dressed like they just stepped out of the ’90s, complete with the see-through phone that we all had in our bedrooms at some point. But this one they bought on Etsy.

The new Baby-Sitters Club stars Sophie Grace as Kristy, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Xochitl Gomez as Dawn, and Alicia Silverstone as Kristy’s mom, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. The new trailer goes into lots of depth introducing each of them, as they band together to start a local babysitting service.

Here is the synopsis for The Baby-Sitters Club:

Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres on Netflix on July 3, 2020.