Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl, and Luke Evans are back to hunt a new killer – or is that killers? – in The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, TNT’s follow-up to its stylish limited series from 2018. A new trailer has arrived, showing how this trio reunites in an attempt to track a serial killer of children. You know, just your run-of-the-mill light and breezy TNT viewing.

The Alienist Angel of Darkness Trailer

The first season of The Alienist was a triumph of production design and costume design, but it ultimately felt a little hollow and since it touched on crime drama tropes that had been heavily explored since author Caleb Carr’s book was first published, it also felt as if the show was made a couple of decades too late. But perhaps the series will find a new rhythm in this second season, which adapts the second book in Carr’s series of novels while seemingly putting more of a focus on Dakota Fanning’s Sara Howard, who has opened her own detective agency but still appears to be fighting for larger societal legitimacy. Luke Evans’ John Moore has graduated from cartoonist to reporter, and Daniel Brühl’s alienist (AKA criminal psychologist) is still in full Sherlock Holmes mode.

We have a review of the new season coming soon here at /Film, so stay tuned if you’re interested in seeing how Johnson’s “renegade with a corset” and her old pals fare in a new adventure.

Here’s the new season’s official description:

This season, Sara (Dakota Fanning) has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), the formidable alienist, and John Moore (Luke Evans), now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, which was originally supposed to debut two weeks from now before having its release date moved up, kicks off this weekend with a two-hour premiere on TNT. The new season is being billed as a four week event, and two episodes will air every Sunday night beginning on July 19, 2020.