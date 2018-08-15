Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne shared the screen in 2014’s The Theory of Everything, a quiet biopic about the life of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. But now the two of them are joining forces again and taking to the skies for Amazon Studios’ The Aeronauts, another true-life story. This one concerns a pilot and a scientist who attempted to fly higher than anyone had before in an open-air balloon.

The Aeronauts first look photo has arrived, and it looks like Jones and Redmayne are taking a page from Tom Cruise’s playbook and doing their own wild set-pieces for this film, because the photo features the two actors floating 2,000 feet above the ground.



A press release from Amazon Studios has announced that principal photography has begun in London and across the UK on The Aeronauts, a feature film directed by BAFTA nominee Tom Harper (War & Peace, Peaky Blinders) and written by BAFTA winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Wonder).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in 1862, THE AERONAUTS follow wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and ambitious scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that help them find their place in the world they have left behind.

The Aeronauts First Look Photo

Producer Todd Leiberman explained how the production is looking to be as authentic as possible:

“A top priority for us on The Aeronauts is authenticity. With that in mind, we intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow. This image was taken after we launched Felicity and Eddie 2,000 feet in the air, performing their scripted scene, while a helicopter captured it all. We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach.”

I’m not an Eddie Redmayne fan, but credit where it’s due – it’s pretty cool to see him and Jones actually floating among the clouds for real. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt would be proud. He’d also probably somehow find a way to hang underneath the basket or bounce up and down on top of the balloon itself, but that’s neither here nor there.

No word yet on a release date for The Aeronauts, but stay tuned for the film’s first trailer.