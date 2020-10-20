Leatherface is ready to fire-up the old chainsaw again for yet another Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. The new Texas Chainsaw is due out sometime next year, and ahead of that release, a new website for the film has launched, complete with an admittedly cool teaser poster. The poster promises that in the new movie, the “face of madness” will return. Check it out below.

I’m not entirely sure we need yet another Texas Chainsaw Massacre (or Texas Chain Saw Massacre, if you want to be 100% accurate) reboot. But hey, this is a cool poster – which comes via the film’s new website (via Bloody Disgusting), so I can’t complain. Very little is known about this latest take on Leatherface and the fam – but we do know there have been some behind-the-scenes issues. Ryan and Andy Tohill, the duo behind the 2018 British-Irish film The Dig, were originally helming the project. However, after a week of footage, the duo walked off the project due to creative differences. Now, David Blue Garcia (Tejano) is directing, with a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez is producing.

The version the Tohills were making was reportedly about a woman who drags her teenage sister out to Texas on a business trip. However, all of the Tohill’s footage has been thrown out, so I’m not 100% sure how much of that is still accurate. If it is, you can rest assured that the sisters will find themselves running afoul of Leatherface and his cannibal redneck family, too. Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Moe Dunford star.

Released in 1974, Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a horror classic that still has the power to terrify and disturb. The film spawned several sequels, and then a 2003 remake (which I thought was pretty good, all things considered). That remake spawned a prequel (which was not pretty good, all things considered). Then there was the confusing (and terrible) Texas Chainsaw 3D, which was apparently meant to be a direct sequel to the original movie although the timeline didn’t add up at all (for instance: star Alexandra Daddario, who was 25 at the time of release and looked even younger, was supposed to be playing a character about to turn 40). In 2017 there was yet another prequel, Leatherface, which failed to generate any real buzz.

Will this latest reboot fare better? I guess we’ll see.