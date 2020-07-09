Daniel Dae Kim and his 3AD production company are joining forces with Amazon for Tether, a ghost story from writers Kevin Hamedani and Travis Betz. The series follows the ghost of a woman trying to save her kidnapped son and husband, and that’s certainly a twist on your average ghost story. Kim will executive produce the show, which is currently in development.

THR says that Amazon and Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD are developing Tether, a supernatural series from writers Kevin Hamedani and Travis Betz. Hamedani and Betz will tackle the script and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Kim will also executive produce alongside 3AD head of development John Cheng, and Tara Bohn. Kim’s 3AD has a first-look deal with Amazon.

Tether follows “Madelyn Woods, a woman driven to find her kidnapped husband and son and exact revenge on those who hurt them…and murdered her. Now a ghost, and tethered to the house she died in, Madelyn must find a way to escape her supernatural prison and save the ones she loves.” I’m not exactly sure how this will translate to a series – is Madelyn’s ghost going to spend most of the show trapped, er, tethered to the house? – but that’s not my problem to worry about.

“Kevin and Travis have an incredible topical voice that uses narrative storytelling and genre to disrupt and illuminate. They have a purposeful strength in subverting expectations, showcasing unrepresented characters and worlds,” said Tara Bohn. “As in Tether, they write about average people who consider themselves good, inclusive, and even progressive, who still fall prey to their own fears and prejudices.”

Hamedani and Betz gained prominence when their script The Saviors was selected for the 2018 Black List, the annual list that highlights the best unproduced screenplays of the year. That script is now being developed by Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films with Hamedani set to direct. They’re also adapting the book Darius The Great Is Not Okay for Universal.