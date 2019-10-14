Sarah Connor sure knows how to make an entrance. In a new Terminator: Dark Fate clip, Linda Hamilton‘s iconic character comes charging in, guns blazing. It’s a truly badass moment, and also features a confirmation that there’s more than one villainous Terminator afoot in the film. Watch the Terminator: Dark Fate clip below.

Terminator Dark Fate Clip

The marketing for Terminator: Dark Fate has leaned heavily on the return of Linda Hamilton, and that’s understandable. Hamilton hasn’t appeared in the series since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, but her Sarah Connor remains an iconic movie character. To have her back in the franchise kicking Terminator butt is a big plus.

This clip is, presumably, Sarah’s introduction in the film. It also shows that there’s more than one Terminator afoot. Gabriel Luna is the lead villain – a new type of Terminator known as a Rev-9. But in this clip, we can see both Luna’s character and another metal exoskeleton Terminator in the same scene. Does the Rev-9 have a bunch of Terminator henchmen helping him out? Or is there more going on here than we know about? We’ll see.

In Terminator: Dark Fate, “More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.”

Deadpool helmer Tim Miller directs this sequel, with original Terminator creator James Cameron back as producer. Cameron also played a part in shaping the story, so that’s a plus.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.