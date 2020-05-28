So many questions surround Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet. Just what the heck is the movie about? If it’s not about time travel, how does all the time-bending we see in the trailer work? And will the movie actually open in theaters in July? These questions still remain unanswered, but one thing we now know about the flick, directly from Nolan himself, is that it’s action-packed. In fact, Nolan says it has more action than any film he’s made before. And now there’s a new TV spot that gives us even more glimpses of all that action.

Tenet TV Spot

The bulk of the footage in this Tenet TV spot has popped up in the two trailers released so far, but there’s new imagery here as well. There’s also a curious moment where we hear Clémence Poésy‘s character say: “It’s inverted. Someone’s manufacturing them in the future.” What the heck does that mean? Star John David Washington has already stated that Tenet is not about time travel, and the recently released trailer even has Robert Pattinson’s character asking about time travel only to have Washington’s character shoot him down. So what does it all mean? Who is manufacturing what in the future? I demand answers, Nolan!

Of course, I won’t get those answers until the movie comes out, because Nolan loves playing things close to the chest. One thing he is willing to give away, though: action! Speaking with Esquire, Nolan talked up how much action is in his latest while praising all the hard work John David Washington had to do. “The film has more action than any film I’ve ever done,” said Nolan. “It has a plethora of action sequences that [John David Washington took] the lead in. So he gets to do all kinds of different things. That athleticism also puts itself into the way he walks down the street and the way he talks and the way he moves.”

Confirming this, Washington said: “There were some times I couldn’t get up out of bed. A couple weeks in, I was worried, very concerned I wasn’t going to be able to finish this thing, and I didn’t want to tell anybody because I was like, ‘Oh, I will die for this.'”

As of now, Tenet is still set for its July 17 release date, but that could change in the blink of an eye.