Memory and lies take center stage in Tell Me Who I Am, a new documentary from Netflix. The film follows Alex Lewis, who woke up from a coma after a motorcycle accident to find that almost all of his memories were gone. He relied on his twin brother Marcus to help fill him in on the past, and Marcus told him a story of their happy childhood and their idyllic family. But here’s the thing: Marcus was lying. Watch the Tell Me Who I Am trailer below.

Tell Me Who I Am Trailer

What if you woke up one day and had no memory of your past? And what if a relative – let’s say your twin brother, for instance – wast there to fill in the gaps? Sounds fine, right? Helpful, even. But what if that brother was lying? About everything. That’s the intriguing premise of Tell Me Who I Am, a documentary from director Ed Perkins. Here’s the synopsis:

When 18-year-old Alex Lewis wakes up from a coma after surviving a motorcycle accident, the world is not one he remembers. He has forgotten everything. His home. His parents. He can’t even remember his own name. The only thing he does know is that the person sitting next to him is his identical twin brother, Marcus. Alex relies on Marcus to give him his memory back; to tell him who he is. But the idyllic childhood Marcus paints for his twin conceals a dark family secret. Now, after decades of hiding the painful realities of their past, Alex and Marcus go on an extraordinary journey together to face the truth and finally discover who Alex really is. Directed by Academy Award nominee Ed Perkins, TELL ME WHO I AM is a heartbreaking and ultimately hopeful voyage that explores the blurred boundaries of memory and reality, and the emotional bonds that allow us to survive.

Of course, that “dark family secret” remains a secret for the purposes of this trailer. You’re going to have to watch the film to find out. Or I guess read the Wikipedia entry if you’re really lazy. In any case, Tell Me Who I Am wasn’t on my radar at all, but now I’m very interested in checking this out. You’ll be able to check it out as well when it launches on Netflix globally October 18.