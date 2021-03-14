If you were a kid in America during the final decade of the 20th century and you ever entered an arcade with a couple of quarters burning a hole in your pocket, you may have played one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games. The side-scrolling original debuted in 1989 and its sequel, Turtles in Time, came out in 1991. Now, decades later, we’re about to get another side-scrolling sequel in that same style called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Check out the new trailer below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge Trailer

That theme song cover feels a little strained, doesn’t it? It sort of sounds like an iffy Dad band, but Polygon points out that it’s actually performed by Mike Patton of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle fame. Apologies to Patton and all of the Bungle-heads out there; the original theme song performance is so ingrained in my head that I’d probably bristle at any cover of it, not just this one.

Anyway, this four-player co-op hails from publisher Dotemu and game developer Tribute Games. Two of Tribute’s key figures, Jonathan Lavigne and Justin Cyr, previously worked on the great Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game side-scroller, which had similar dynamics, so this should be a satisfying throwback experience. Especially for people who, like me, pumped an obscene number of quarters into the classic TMNT arcade games anytime they visited their local pizza parlor, ducked into an Aladdin’s Castle at the mall before seeing a movie, or attended a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese. Lavigne and Cyr also previously worked on the 2007 TMNT game for Game Boy Advance, so they have an established history with this franchise.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design. With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be available on PC and consoles, but no release date has been announced yet.