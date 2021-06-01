Back in 2020, we learned that a CG animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot movie was on the way from Point Grey Pictures, the company run by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Since that announcement, though, there’s been very little word on the project. But now here’s an update! The Ninja Turtles reboot will arrive in theaters in two years.

Those heroes in a half-shell, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will fight their way back onto the big screen on August 11, 2023. That seems like a long time away, but trust me, it’ll be here before you know it. And so will your old age and eventual death. But where was I? Oh, right. Ninja Turtles! The new take on the pizza-loving freaks comes from Point Grey Pictures, the company run by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Rogen, Goldberg, and Weaver will produce the film, and today, Rogen took to Twitter to provide some notes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 1, 2021

It’s not the easiest piece of paper to read, but you’ll notice things like “Types of Mutation,” a message to “Apologize to April,” AKA the human reporter the Turtles pal around with, and a drawing of a sword with the word HONOR written in flames and the word LOYALTY written in…I don’t know, blood? Or maybe ooze? Ooze is a big deal to the Turtles, as the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze taught us.

Other than this update, though, we still don’t know a whole lot about this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, other than the fact that Jeff Rowe, whose credits include Gravity Falls and the excellent The Mitchells vs. The Machines, is set to helm the movie. It’s worth noting that everything Point Grey has done up to this point has been very R-rated, or, if we’re talking about a TV project like The Boys, very TV-MA-rated. Which asks the question: is this going to be an R-rated animated Ninja Turtles movie? No, probably not, because this project is also being produced by kid-friendly Nickelodeon. That said, a gritty, R-rated Ninja Turtles wouldn’t be the craziest idea, as that would better reflect the comic book series that launched the characters.

“Adding Seth, Evan, and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, last year when the project was announced. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”