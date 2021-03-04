Back in 2013, word arrived that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was going to make a movie based on a single drawing that appeared on DeviantArt. That’s right – not an adaptation of a story, but a drawing – a piece called “Sweet Halloween Dreams” by artist Alex Panagopoulos. The project seemed to vanish as quickly as it was announced, but now it’s back – and headed to Netflix. Johnson will produce the film, now titled Teddy and the Guardians of the Night, with Dany Garcia under their Seven Bucks Productions banner.

THR has the scoop on Teddy and the Guardians of the Night, which should not be confused with Guardians of the Galaxy, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, or Rise of the Guardians. No, folks, this is something else – a new Netflix feature inspired by a single drawing. Adaptations of stories, or even ideas for stories, are common, but you don’t often hear about producers seeing a single piece of art and deciding to make an entire movie about it. The drawing in question is called “Sweet Halloween Dreams,” by Alex Panagopoulos, and you can see it below.

A movie based on the drawing was announced all the way back in 2013 under the title Teddy Bear, and now it looks like there’s finally some real movement on the project to go with a new title. Netflix picked it up, and Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will produce via Seven Bucks Productions while Beau Flynn‘s FlynnPictureCo. will produce as well. Josh Stolberg (Spiral: From the Book of Saw) and Bobby Florsheim have been brought on board to rewrite a screenplay draft previously penned by Luke Passmore (Archenemy).

There are no plot details at the moment, but it’s safe to say it’ll involve a teddy bear fighting some sort of monster, since that’s what the drawing shows. And based on that title, I’m guessing that the teddy bear is not alone and has other friends helping him fight monsters. Maybe they’re teddy bears too. Maybe not. Who’s to say? It’s not clear just yet if this is going to be an animated feature or a live-action pic. “At Seven Bucks, we’re always on the hunt for content that can help inspire our next big story,” said Dany Garcia. “From the moment I saw Alex’s incredible drawing, I knew there was something special there that our global audiences could respond to. We’re excited to add to our growing slate with Netflix and share this story with the world.”