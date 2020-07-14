Some things can get lost in translation across the pond. The biggest being the word “football,” which refers to very different sports in America and the the rest of the world. And it’s that confusion that may be the basis of Ted Lasso, the new Apple TV+ comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis as a small-town American football coach who takes a job as coach for a British football team — AKA soccer. Watch the Ted Lasso trailer below.

Ted Lasso Trailer

Ted Lasso‘s premise sounds like something dreamed up for a sketch comedy and turned into a full-fledged comedy series — a small-time college football coach from Kansas gets hired to coach a professional soccer team in England (because football in the U.K. means soccer in the U.S., get it!) — and it kind of is. The comedy series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt from a character that Sudeikis portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

With the character’s exaggerated drawl and buffoonish ignorance of British customs, Ted Lasso seems like the kind of broad comedy that would do well as a launch pad for a recent SNL alum, but it feels like a bit of a step back for Sudeikis, who has already proven himself as an adept comedic and dramatic actor. But since this is for Apple TV+, Ted Lasso could prove to be a fun side gig for the actor for a little while, and another high-profile series for Apple TV+ as the streamer struggles to find its audience. The Apple TV+ series also stars Hunt, Hannah Waddingham (How to Lose Friends & Alienate People), Bronson Webb (Game of Thrones), Phil Dunster (Murder on the Orient Express), and Stephen Manas.

Here is the synopsis for Ted Lasso:

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The first three episodes of Ted Lasso premiere on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2020 with new episodes releasing every Friday.