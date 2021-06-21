The first season of AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso quickly won over skeptics with its excellent characters, fantastic jokes, heartfelt drama, and undying sense of optimism. And even though things in the U.S. are better than they were this time last year, I could still use a fresh dose of Lasso-style optimism in my life. Thankfully, AppleTV+ has released a full Ted Lasso season 2 trailer, and we don’t have much longer to wait until the season debuts.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer

It’s kind of wild to remember that this show is based on a character created by NBC Sports to promote the network’s soccer to American audiences. But against all odds, co-creators Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly were able to make magic out of a ludicrous premise and create one of the most hilarious and surprisingly touching shows on television.

Ted and the Diamond Dogs are back, with the AFC Richmond team fighting off a streak of ties after being bumped down to the Championship League at the end of the first season. And it looks like Ted has to take some drastic measures to get the team back on track, unveiling an alter-ego called “Led Tasso” whose schtick is apparently getting really angry with the team in an effort to essentially scare them into playing better. (That approach does not seem to go very well.) But hey, maybe Ted’s strident belief in “rom-communism” will help bring the guys out of their funk.

Ted Lasso had an excellent awards run, popping up on the AFI’s list of the 10 best shows of the year and winning Critic’s Choice, WGA, and Screen Actors Guild awards as well. People are hooked on the show’s infectious energy, and I can’t wait to see how the show evolves over the course of its new season. And don’t forget that Ted Lasso season 3 has already been given the go-ahead, so this won’t be the last we see of Ted, Coach Beard, Nathan, Higgins, Rebecca, Keeley, Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, and the rest of this wonderful ensemble.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.

Ted Lasso season 2 debuts on AppleTV+ on July 23, 2021. That date can’t come soon enough.