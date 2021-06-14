Ted Lasso Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The hilarious, jubilant, and surprisingly moving first season of Ted Lasso was one of the very few good things the world received in 2020, and we’re inching close to the release of the highly anticipated second season. Here’s everything we know about Ted Lasso season 2 so far.



Ted Lasso Season 2 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Ted Lasso season 2 premieres on July 23, 2021, exclusively on AppleTV+. While season 1 was made up of 10 episodes, Apple added two extra episodes for season 2, bringing the new season’s total episode count up to 12. And honestly, who are we to complain about an extra helping of the wholesome show in the world of streaming right now? We’re just going to binge it all over and over again anyway.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Synopsis

Here is the official synopsis for Ted Lasso season 2:

Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.

That’s very light on specifics, but it’s safe to assume the second season is going to focus on what happens to the AFC Richmond team after they were relegated out of the Premier League following their loss to Manchester City in the season one finale. Former AFC Richmond player Jamie Tartt, who switched to the Manchester City team halfway through the first season, finally took Lasso’s advice and made the extra pass to help clinch the win in that climactic game, making Ted proud of Jamie even in the face of AFC Richmond’s loss.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Cast

Former Saturday Night Live performer Jason Sudeikis plays the folksy and eternally optimistic Ted Lasso; Brendan Hunt plays Coach Beard, Lasso’s tight-lipped pal and second-in-command; Phil Dunster plays hotshot superstar Jamie Tartt; Juno Temple plays Jamie’s ex-girlfriend Keeley, who now works on public relations for AFC Richmond’s squad; Hannah Waddingham, who played the “shame” nun, Septa Unella, on Game of Thrones, plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton; Jeremy Swift plays Higgins, Rebecca’s flustered lackey who comes into his own by the season’s end; Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent, a gruff, aging veteran who steps into a leadership role; and Nick Mohammed plays Nathan, a lowly locker room attendant who is given the chance to exert his influence over the team.

Season 2 has added a new character into the mix as well: Sarah Niles will play Sharon, a sports psychologist who is brought in to help break AFC Richmond’s unlucky streak.

Will We See a Ted Lasso Season 3?

Yes. Last October, showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) revealed that the show had already been picked up for a third season, even before the second season had entered production. There’s no word yet about when filming for season 3 will get underway or when it might make its way to AppleTV+, but it seems like a safe bet that season 3 will not hit the streamer until sometime in 2022.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer