Ted Danson knows better than anyone that making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got — especially in the year 2020. So the star of beloved sitcoms like Cheers, The Good Place, and comedy classic Three Men and a Baby is creating a space where he knows everybody’s name, in a virtual reunion for all three titles.

Ted Danson is reuniting with some of his most famous friends from his beloved projects like Cheers, Three Men and a Baby, and The Good Place in a virtual fundraiser called Ted Danson and His Friends From Work, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Presented by HouseSeats.Live, the show — to be held on November 21, 2020 — will see Danson and his co-stars gathering around the virtual bar to “reconnect, share memories, and tell stories from work,” while raising money for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Cheers stars joining the reunion include Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammer, Kirstie Alley, John Ratzenberger, Bebe Neuwirth, as well as James Burrows, Glen Charles and Les Charles, the creators of the classic NBC sitcom, which ran from 1982 to 1993. Unfortunately, the Diane to Danson’s bartender Sam, Shelley Long, will not be appearing. It’s not exactly the Cheers reunion that fans may have been waiting for, but it’s a chance to see Danson have a casual chat with actors with whom he shared the screen for 11 seasons.

Tom Selleck and Steve Guttenberg, Danson’s co-stars from another ’80s staple, Leonard Nimoy’s 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby, will also be making an appearance.

But the virtual reunion won’t be totally stuck in the ’80s — Danson’s co-stars from his most recent acclaimed sitcom, The Good Place, will also appear at the fundraiser, including Kristen Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and creator Mike Schur. Danson has also invited his cast mates from the upcoming Mr. Mayor, including Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynahan, Kyla Kennedy, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon and creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey.

The event will also feature a special appearance by Danson’s wife, Mary Steenburgen, along with Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas as they discuss “secrets to a long-lasting, happy marriage.”

The event is part of an ongoing series, And Friends From Work, hosted on HouseSeats.live, a virtual events platform founded by husband and wife team Ben Blacker and Julie Lacouture that has raised more than $400,000 for charity. And Friends From Work was created by Blacker with Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and produced by Blacker, Jackson and Lacouture. You can find out more information about the event here.