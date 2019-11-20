Following the box office performance of The Princess and the Frog (which was only seen as a disappointment thanks to Avatar stealing all of the attention), Walt Disney Animation Studios decided to abandon traditional 2D animation and charge into the computer animated arena with a new take on Rapunzel. However, eager to move away from the Disney princess moniker that didn’t appeal to boys as much, they called the movie Tangled, and it was the beginning of a whole new creative era for Disney.

Unfortunately, since Tangled was the first, it wasn’t quite as polished as the movies that would follow, like Frozen and Moana. In fact, while some of the characters and writing might be a little more clever in some respects, as the Tangled Honest Trailer will point out, the soundtrack isn’t exactly full of the most memorable tunes, even with music composed by Disney legend Alan Menken.

Tangled Honest Trailer

Honestly, I completely forgot about the fact that Flynn Rider had a rivalry with a horse in this movie. That’s actually really funny, and it’s one of the things that made Tangled stand out more than your average Disney fairytale. Having Mandy Moore as a feisty but sheltered leading lady certainly helped too, even if they traded out Rapunzel’s golden locks for a brunette Starbucks Mom haircut in the end.

At the end of the day, even if Tangled doesn’t succeed in every regard, it’s certainly responsible for reinvigorating the creative side of Disney Animation, and it would pave the way for much more success at the box office.