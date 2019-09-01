There are some titles that are too vague and opaque to truly get the meaning of what the film is about. Tall Girl is not one of those titles. Netflix’s latest in its slew of teen romantic-comedies gets straight to the point with Tall Girl which, you guessed it, is about a tall girl whose height has become quite the obstacle for her love life. Watch the Tall Girl trailer below.

Tall Girl Trailer

Ava Michelle stars as Jodi, a 6-foot-1 high school teenager who wants nothing more to be as short and well-proportioned as her older beauty queen sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter). Bullied at school and unlucky in love — except for the short best friend nursing a crush on her — Jodi is given hope when a gangly exchange student turns out to be even taller than her. And there, you have the entire movie laid out for you in trailer form!

Like its title, Netflix doesn’t beat around the bush with its trailer, which essentially maps out the entire story. But you don’t need surprises when it comes to rom-coms. One surprise — other than a 6-foot-1 girl apparently being the tallest at her school — is that this story is eerily familiar to an anime I’ve seen called Lovely Complex, which follows the burgeoning romance of a tall girl and a short guy. It’s probably a coincidence, but it’s a hilarious one all the same. I wouldn’t put it past McG, who produces the film as part of his lucrative deal with Netflix, to be a closet anime fan.

Tall Girl is the feature directorial debut of Nzingha Stewart and is written by Sam Wolfson. It also stars Griffin Gluck, Luke Eisner, Anjelika Washington, Clara Wilsey, Paris Berelc, Rico Paris, Steve Zahn, and Angela Kinsey.

Here is the synopsis for Tall Girl:

Jodi (Ava Michelle) has always been the tallest girl in school – and she’s always been uncomfortable with it. After slouching her way through life for 16 years and being made fun of by classmates, Jodi meets Stig (Luke Eisner), a seemingly perfect Swedish foreign exchange student who’s even taller than she is. Jodi’s new crush turns her world upside down and throws her into a surprising love triangle, but with the help of her two best friends (Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington) as well as her beauty queen sister Harper (Sabrina Carpenter), Jodi comes to realize that she’s far more than her insecurities about her appearance have led her to believe. TALL GIRL, director Nzingha Stewart’s first feature film, is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story about finding the confidence to stop slouching and stand tall.

Tall Girl premieres on Netflix on September 13, 2019.