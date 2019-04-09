Queer Eye may have finished its third season too soon, but Netflix has another touching, feel-good LGBT series to fill that gap. Tales of the City is an upcoming limited series that presents the next chapter in the adaptation of the nine-novel series by author Armistead Maupin. Linney reprises her role as Mary Ann Singleton, which she originated in the beloved 1993 miniseries, in Netflix’s Tales of the City, which finds Mary Ann returning to the city that she loved so dearly 20 years later. Watch the Tales of the City trailer below.

Tales of the City Trailer

Something keeps drawing Mary Ann (Linney) back to 28 Barbary Lane. The trailer follows Mary Ann as she returns to the San Francisco home owned by Anna Madrigal, played by Olympia Dukakis, also reprising her role as the pseudo-matriarch of the house’s eccentric residents. Twenty years after the events of the original miniseries, Mary Ann returns to 28 Barbary Lane to reunite with her adult daughter Shawna (Ellen Page) and her ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), finding that the home she made so many years ago is still there to welcome her.

Regardless of whether you saw the original 1993 miniseries or not, Tales of the City seems like a touching, heartwarming series from Netflix that revitalizes Armistead Maupin’s novels for the modern age. The vibrant LGBT culture portrayed in the series as well as the diverse characters and storylines points to Tales of the City being another hit “revival” for the streaming service.

Here is the official synopsis for Tales of the City:

Inspired by the books of Armistead Maupin, the new Netflix Limited Series Tales of the City begins a new chapter in the beloved story. Mary Ann (Laura Linney) returns to present-day San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna (Ellen Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), twenty years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis), her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.

Tales of the City premieres on Netflix on June 7, 2019.