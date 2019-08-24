A TV series based on John Carpenter‘s Tales for a Halloween Night comic book series was originally in development at SYFY, but earlier this year word arrived that the adaptation was dead. But anyone who has ever watched a horror movie can tell you that what’s dead doesn’t always stay dead. Sure enough, Carpenter himself has confirmed the Tales for a Halloween Night TV series is alive again, now at Paramount.

Back in March, Sandy King, who was set to produce Tales for a Halloween Night with Carpenter, said: “SYFY wanted Tales for a Halloween Night but it quickly became evident that they just wanted the title. And I really saw a disaster on the horizon…It’s dead. I think we have a pretty good idea what our fans want to see. It doesn’t mean something can’t be done but at its core, the people we work with have to respect horror fans and respect the genre. That’s the core of it. Not just respect the fact that horror right now makes money.”

This was a bummer, especially because Carpenter was planning to direct the pilot episode himself. Now, though, there’s some hope. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Carpenter revealed that the Tales for a Halloween Night show is still alive, and now at Paramount. When pressed for more details – such as whether or not he was still planning to direct the pilot – Carpenter said: “We’ll see. We’re just getting cranked up.”

The Tales for a Halloween Night comics contained multiple horror stories from various authors, and promised “a collection of tales featuring graveyards, sunken ships, creepy crawlers and ghosts to haunt your dreams at night.” Horror shows continue to flourish right now: American Horror Story is about to launch another season, AMC has The Terror, and Shudder will soon release its Creepshow series.

Turning Tales for a Halloween night into an anthology series is a great idea. It’s also heartening to know that Carpenter and King are committed to getting this right, so much so that they were willing to let the original incarnation of the show die rather than deliver a lackluster product. Here’s hoping things work out this time, and that Carpenter makes good on his original plan to direct at least one episode.