Syfy Wants YOU to Design New Chucky Posters

Are you a horror fan with a good eye for graphic design or an artist looking to get their foot in the door? Maybe you’re a serial killer who cursed your way into a child’s toy? If any of those sound like you, then listen up because Syfy is looking for you.

Syfy put the call out to all horror fans to submit art for a contest that will land 8 winners a paying gig and the bragging rights to show off their work associated with the upcoming Chucky show.

The idea is they’ll have 8 episodes and they’ll hire the 8 winners to design a poster for each one. The winners will get a little cash and early access to the show to help get their artistic juices flowing.

That’s Cool in Theory, But…

On the one hand, it’s a great way to break down some barriers of entry for up and coming artists, giving them a shot at a horror icon in a way that only the professionals (and sketchy designer interns that barely know how to use photoshop, but that’s a rant for a different day) have been able to in the past.

On the other hand, when I saw this story and how much each winner will get paid for their commissioned work (which is $1,000), the first thought to come to mind was that Syfy was being…well, cheap. I don’t think they’re running this contest purely out of the kindness of their hearts, trying to extend a helping hand to underexposed talent. This feels pretty nakedly like a way for them to get a ton of key art for their show on the super cheap, a fraction of what a professional would charge them for the same job.

Something about that rubs me the wrong way, but I also can’t deny that this will certainly be an opportunity for new blood.

I guess it’s up to the individual artist. If you think it’d be cool to have a shot at doing some key art for an official Child’s Play series and any extra cash you get on the side is gravy, then fair game. Head on over and submit.

This could absolutely be a chance to establish some bonafides early on in your career. But keep in mind that they’re getting you and your talent on the cheap.