Big Pharma better watch out, because here comes Jason Momoa swinging an ax. In Sweet Girl, Momoa plays a man who holds a big pharmaceutical company responsible for his wife’s death. He wants to expose the company for the greedy crooks they are, but that’s not going to be so easy – because this pill manufacturer also has assassins on their payroll.

Sweet Girl Trailer

This Sweet Girl trailer is a bit of a ride. At first glance, this appears to be an adult-driven drama/thriller, kind of like the paranoid thrillers of old – where one average man is trying to expose and bring down the whole corrupt system. That average man here is Jason Momoa, and when his wife dies after a pharmaceutical company takes the drug she needs off the market, he holds the company personally responsible.

So far, so good. Momoa is angry, and he appears to be speaking with a reporter all in the name of bringing the company down. And then the Sweet Girl trailer takes a turn and becomes an action movie, probably because Jason Momoa is a large man and it’s hard to buy him as an average guy who doesn’t punch people. And just like that, Sweet Girl goes from drama to action, with Momoa fighting goons on trains and dropping armed gunmen out windows.

Here’s a synopsis with more detail:

A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Sweet Girl is Streaming on August 20

You can catch Sweet Girl on Netflix starting August 20, 2021. The film comes from director Brian Andrew Mendoza, with a script by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner. Jeff Fierson, Brad Peyton, Jason Momoa, and Brian Andrew Mendoza produce. In addition to Momoa, the cast features Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, and Amy Brenneman.

Who knows if this blend of thriller and action pic will work in the end, but I like Momoa enough to check this out. He’s not a thespian by any means, but he’s a likable enough performer and he’s very believable when he’s smashing people’s heads in.