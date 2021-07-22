Sweet Girl: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Jason Momoa will soon return to us as Aquaman, but first, he’s heading to Netflix to kick some pharmaceutical butt in his upcoming film, Sweet Girl. If you’re a fan of fast-paced action or Jason Momoa (which you are, because it’s not optional) you’re in need of all the info available on his new movie. So good news — you’re in the right place. Below you’ll find everything you need to get excited for Sweet Girl.

Sweet Girl Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Sweet Girl is expected to hit Netflix on Friday, August 20. The film has been in the news since its 2019 announcement of Momoa’s casting but is finally on its way to our screens. Filming wrapped in February 2020, early enough that production went relatively unscathed by the pandemic delays.

What is Sweet Girl?

The release of Sweet Girl provides another addition to the genre big-muscle-man-does-action-while-protecting-a-child. It’s the genre that just keeps on giving.

Sweet Girl tells the story of a man embarking on a bloody, violent pursuit of revenge, to get justice for his wife’s death caused by the ultimate Big Bad — big pharma. All the while he must protect his daughter, Rachel, who’s quite prepared to fight back alongside him. It’s a fun, action-packed premise, perfect for a summer weekend and very in tune with Netflix’s recent action-packed releases. It fits right in with Gunpowder Milkshake and the upcoming Van Damme film, The Last Mercenary.

Sweet Girl Synopsis

Here’s the synopsis for Sweet Girl:

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Sweet Girl Cast

Jason Momoa leads the film as “Raymond “Ray” Cooper, the grieving father on a revenge mission. His daughter Rachel, the titular sweet girl, is played by Isabela Merced, who you might recognize from Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She’s certainly upgraded from the G-rated Dora action, as the trailer shows her gearing up to fight alongside her father, boxing and tackling gun-wielding goons.

Adria Arjona will play Ray’s wife and Rachel’s mother and Marisa Tomei will also appear in an undisclosed role.

The rest of the cast will be filled out by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Amy Brenneman as Diana Morgan, Justin Bartha, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, and Reggie Lee.

Sweet Girl Director, Crew, and More

Brian Andrew Mendoza reunites with long-time friend Momoa, to make his directorial debut with Sweet Girl. Mendoza previously produced other Momoa-led projects, including the Netflix series Frontier and movies, Road to Paloma, and Braven.

The screenplay was penned by three writers, including Philip Eisner, the writer behind the 1997 sci-fi horror film Event Horizon. The other writers are Gregg Hurwitz, who wrote The Book Of Henry, and Will Staples, who co-wrote this year’s action thriller Without Remorse. Mendoza and Momoa serve as producers alongside Brad Peyton.

Sweet Girl Trailer