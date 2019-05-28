The full Swamp Thing trailer is here in all its icky horror. The new DC Universe show brings the DC comics character to life, with producer James Wan working behind-the-scenes. Swamp Thing underwent some production woes earlier this year, reducing its first season from a planned thirteen episodes down to only ten. But that doesn’t mean the series will turn out to be a disappointment. At the very least, the series looks to be embracing its horror roots, and employing some nifty practical effects to boot. Watch the Swamp Thing trailer below.

Swamp Thing Trailer

I’ve had very little interest in the DC Universe output so far, but I’m hoping for the best for Swamp Thing. I’ll admit that I’m not particularly well-versed on the character and his comics, but I like the idea of a horror-based superhero show full of creature effects. Here’s the synopsis:

When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

This trailer is effective. There’s a nice, atmospheric creepiness going on, and while some of the CGI is wonky, the practical make-up effects are solid. I’m getting an Evil Dead remake vibe off this thing, and that’s not a bad thing. Will the show live up to the expectations of fans of the character? I really don’t know. Perhaps this will end up being something more interesting to viewers like me, who have no real connection to the character’s history.

Swamp Thing stars Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Crystal Reed, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Virginia Madsen, Will Patton, Jennifer Beals and more. Look for it on DC Universe on May 31.