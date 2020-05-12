DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series died before it really had a chance to live. There were rumblings of behind-the-scenes issues before the premiere, and the series was ultimately canceled after only the first episode aired. While DC Universe streamed the rest of the canceled first season, it was clear that the streaming service had no interest in a second season. But Swamp Thing is going to live again – on The CW. Since so many new shows are on hiatus from production at the moment, the network is bringing in the first season of Swamp Thing to fill the void. But that doesn’t mean you should get your hopes up for a second season.

The CW just bought up rights to several already aired shows, including Swamp Thing (the others include UK and Canadian shows Coroner and Dead Pixels, per Variety). Acquisitions like this are normal, but they’re in even higher demand this year due to the coronavirus. With so many productions delayed due to shutdowns, networks are going to need to fill the void left by a lack of new programming. However, there’s no premiere date yet for when The CW plans to air Swamp Thing.

This news will no doubt have fans of the show – who do exist! – curious about the potential of a second season on The CW. At the moment, this is highly unlikely. Sets for the show were very expensive – around $2 million – and while the cancelation caught everyone involved with the show by surprise, a lot of time has passed since then. The cast and crew have all gone their separate ways.

Of course, that’s not to say they can’t be brought back someday. On top of that, if The CW really wanted to give Swamp Thing new life, it could simply recast and retool the entire show from the ground up rather than dealing with remnants of season 1. For now, though, the only thing that’s official is that the first – and only – season of Swamp Thing will air on The CW at some point.

In the series, “Abby Arcane returns home to Marais, Louisiana, to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, where she develops a bond with disgraced scientist Alec Holland. After Holland tragically dies, Abby discovers the mysteries of the swamp and that Holland may not be dead after all when a mysterious creature claims to be him.”