Not everyone went up in a puff of smoke after Avengers: Infinity War. Besides the original core Avengers team, who survived, two characters you probably forgot all about made it through as well: Stellan Skarsgård and Kat Dennings‘ characters Erik Selvig and Darcy Lewis. There’s no mention of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, though. But seeing as Portman appears to be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s not very surprising.

With the notable exception of Thor: Ragnarok, the Thor films kind of stink. But two of the highlights in the first two Thor films were Stellan Skarsgård, in the role of wacky scientist Erik Selvig, and Kat Dennings, portraying sarcastic comic relief intern Darcy Lewis. If you were concerned that Selvig and Darcy were snapped out of existence, fret not. According to the new book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest, Volume 2: Aftermath (say it three times fast), they survived. And they’re now off on an adventure of their own.

Brandon T. Snider, who wrote the book, posted an image of the back cover on Twitter, which features a synopsis:

TODAY’S THE DAY! The search for the truth begins in @Marvel’s #AvengersInfinityWar: Cosmic Quest Volume #2: AFTERMATH. Who are the Science Avengers?! Pick up a copy and find out. https://t.co/hpI06Z4jFG pic.twitter.com/eYStCiWuzZ — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) November 27, 2018

If you don’t feel like zooming in to read there, here it is:

A deadly threat emerged from the cosmos – and it was fulfilled. In the wake of Thanos’s horrifying success, the people of Earth are left reeling in despair and confusion. Without any logical explanation for the blip-out event, those remaining must pick up the pieces. Doctor Erik Selvig and his associate Darcy Lewis are determined to find and understand the cause of the devastation. With a team of friends both old and new, they embark on a pursuit of knowledge, eager to discover the links between their own pasts and the stones that decimated half of humanity – the Infinity Stones. Little do they know that a new foe who threatens to destroy them all is looming…

This synopsis gives us a vague idea of what might be going on in Avengers 4: Whatever It’s Called. After Thanos’ evil deed, the people of earth are left picking up the pieces. This hints at a rather bleak beginning for Avengers 4. Another tidbit worth noting: it seems the official name of Thanos’ act in the MCU is the “blip-out event”, which is kind of dumb. The snap sounds much better. Then again, it might be funny to hear Tony Stark yell, “Cap, we gotta undo the BLIP-OUT!” during Avengers 4.

Avengers 4: The Blip-Out opens May 3, 2019.