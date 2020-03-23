Quibi, the streaming service specializing in short-form content, is arriving next month, and none of us know what to make of it yet. The concept of “quick bite” content that you stream on your phone will likely appeal to some and horrify others. Then there’s the quality of that content – there are a lot of weird programs headed to the service. Stuff like Murder House Flip, which is exactly what it sounds like, and Dishmantled, a cooking show where chefs get shot in the face with food. But then there’s more traditional stuff, like Survive – a series that stars Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones vet plays a suicidal woman who survives a plane crash, and then has to fight her way through the wilderness with the only other survivor, played by Corey Hawkins. Watch the Survive trailer below.

Survive Trailer

In Survive, “Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, Survive, by Alex Morel.” Mark Pellington, director of The Mothman Prophecies and Arlington Road, directs.

The set-up – minus the suicidal angle – looks more than a little similar to the already forgotten 2017 film The Mountain Between Us. Still, this looks promising. I still have no idea how this sort of show will play on a phone, though. And that’s the biggest question surrounding Quibi at the moment. Quibi, which launches on April 6, “is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in episodes of 10 minutes or less.” The service offers the following types of programs:

1. Movies in Chapters: Big stories told in chapters that are 7 to 10 minutes in length. 2. Unscripted and Docs: This episodic category is food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more. All with episodes in 10 minutes or less. 3. Daily Essentials: Curated daily into 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and inspiration. Quibi’s Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know – and why it matters.

Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads, and they’re currently offering a 90 day free trial for a limited time to those who sign-up at Quibi.com before April 20. So you might want to get on that.