Supernatural, the longest-running live-action fantasy TV series in American television history, is coming to an end.

The cast of The CW show has announced that the series will be concluding after its upcoming fifteenth season. “We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our fifteenth season, it will be our last,” star Jensen Ackles said in a video addressed to the show’s fans. “We wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale, the big grand finale of an institution.” See the cast deliver the news about the Supernatural ending below.

Supernatural Ending After Season 15

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

There you have it, straight from stars Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins.

Supernatural was created by Eric Kripke, who originally envisioned it lasting only three seasons. The show debuted in 2005 on The WB, before that network joined forces with UPN to form The CW, and quickly established a loyal following. Ackles and Padalecki play the Winchester brothers, a duo who traveled across the country and hunted down supernatural creatures like demons along the way. Collins plays Castiel, an angel who aids them in their quest.

Executive producer Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb issued the following statement (via TVLine):

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us, it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve.”

The fifteenth and final season of Supernatural will consist of 20 episodes.