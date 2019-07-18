Want to see what’s coming in the final four episodes of Agents of SHIELD season six? Did you notice the menacing message in the Young Justice episode titles? Ready for a new Watchmen trailer this weekend? What did some Spider-Man: Far From Home deleted scenes provide for MJ? Who is the first character inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch everything that happened from Marvel Live on the entire first day of the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

Spy photos from production on the new season of Supergirl up in Canada give a better look at the new suit.

After a successful autographed run, The Stan Lee Story is available as an unlimited XXL edition right here.

The first letter of the episode titles for Young Justice: Outsiders noticed they spell out a menacing message.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store for the upcoming conclusion to the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD.

Check out some alternate packaging for the Dark Phoenix Blu-ray that will be available exclusively at Target.

DC Universe is releasing these posters for Titans, Young Justice, Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing at SDCC.

Social media says there will be a new Watchmen trailer debuting sometime during Comic-Con this weekend.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.