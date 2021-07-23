(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Weta Workshop Reveals Justice League Collectibles

To coincide with this week’s Comic-Con@Home 2021, Weta Workshop revealed the Justice League collectibles they’ve been working on. There’s Henry Cavill as Superman in his black suit, Darkseid sitting on his throne, and Jared Leto as The Joker from Zack Snyder‘s twisted future for the DC Extended Universe.

Marvel Comics Will Retell Black Panther’s Origin Story

Marvel is launching a new series of books called Marvel Legends that will be aimed at new readers who may have discovered superheros by way of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and want to tap into their Marvel Comics origins. The first one out of the gate will be Marvel Legends: Black Panther, and here’s the official synopsis:

Marvel Legends: Black Panther explores the moments that make T’Challa who he is, from his adventurous upbringing to his walkabout as a teen, to when he first invites the Fantastic Four into Wakanda. As each chapter unfolds, new pieces of T’Challa’s character will be revealed and the Black Panther will emerge. The series’ unique approach to action, art style, and universal storytelling make it easy to bring younger audiences and new fans into the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Legends: Black Panther is written by Tochi Onyebuchi and illustrated by Setor Fiadzigbey and will arrive in October 2021. Stay tuned to find out which superheroes will get the same treatment in the future.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part II Clip

Here’s a new clip from the conclusion of the animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween. Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming movie:

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two continues as the Holiday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Liberated by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, has been forced to bring on less desirable partners – Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery. In the meantime, Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part II arrives on digital on July 27, 2021 and then hits Blu-ray on August 10, 2021.

Variant Loki Concept Art Fully Revealed

Marvel Studios concept artist Wesley Burt posted the full concept art featuring Classic Loki, Kid Loki and Alligator Loki as they were designed for their debut in Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+. It looks like the kind of painting that should be in a museum.

Sideshow Tours Marvel Collectibles from Hot Toys

Sideshow Collectibles posted a video tour of some of their upcoming Hot Toys collectibles inspired by Marvel. Check out new looks at figures inspired by Iron Man, The Avengers, Scarlet Witch, WandaVision, Spider-Man, Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

Is Steve Rogers a Virgin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Captain America: The First Avenger is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and Yahoo Entertainment caught up with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to take a look back at the debut of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The conversation came around to the question of whether or not Steve Rogers has had time to lose his virginity during his busy time as a war hero and eventually the leader of the Avengers. McFeely didn’t hesitate to answer:

“I think he loses his virginity! Why do people think he’s a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you’re going city to city, and you’re signing autographs… The likes of the ladies you’re signing autographs for… I gotta imagine that…”

Markus echoed those sentiments and added:

“Steve Rogers isn’t a prude! He may be occasionally presented that way, but he’s a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things – but he’s not a choir boy. He’s a WWII veteran.”

So there you have it. Steve Rogers can get it, and he has gotten it at least once already.

John Cena, Margot Robbie & John Cena Talk The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live along with John Cena and Margot Robbie to talk about the upcoming DC Comics movie. While Cena came dressed to entertain in his full Peacemaker wardrobe that he’s been donning as often as possible while on the film’s press tour, Gunn and Robbie came with all important updates about the rats of the DC Extended Universe.

First of all, Gunn revealed that one of the rats used on set as Ratcatcher 2.0’s rodent companion was given a familiar name. Gunn explained:

“We have a couple of good actors. We have a rat by the name of Jaws who we worked with a lot, and a rat by the name of Chris P. Ratt, which is named after my friend Chris Pratt, of course.”

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie revealed the long journey that the pet rat given to her by Suicide Squad co-star Jared Leto has gone on over the years. It turns out he’s been hopping around Los Angeles. Robbie revealed:

“We called him Rat Rat. He liked beer and bath time. And then the landlord of the place I was renting found I had a rat and said Rat Rat had to go. And so then Jai Courtney, who plays Captain Boomerang, he said, ‘I’ll take Rat Rat,’ and then his landlord wasn’t cool with that either, and so then one of the costumers on the job took Rat Rat, and then she had to give Rat Rat away, and Rat Rat, she gave it to Guillermo Del Toro’s daughters apparently. So in the end, Rat Rat is a bit of a starfucker, really.”

Ah, the glamorous life of a rat living in Hollywood.

Compund Hulk Action Figure is Available for Pre-Order

Here’s a new Marvel Legends figure that you might want to grab today. Walmart’s Collector Con event includes a number of new action figures and collectibles, and among them is the new Compound Hulk figure, combining Red Hulk and Green Hulk into a rage-filled figure inspired by Marvel Comics. You can pre-order Compound Hulk at Walmart for $29.97 while supplies last and the figure will be released in November.

Starro Takes Over The Suicide Squad Poster

The Suicide Squad has debuted a new poster where Starro has taken over the entire team roster. Speaking of the monstrous DC Comics villain, James Gunn explained in a Q&A for the movie (via Heroic Hollywood) why he chose the massive alien starfish destructor as the film’s main villain. Gunn said: