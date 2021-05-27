Why is Thor star Chris Hemsworth disappointed in what his son wants to be when he grows up? What DC villain were the Black Lightning creators hoping to create a new version of on the show? What does a Zack Snyder cut of The Late Show look like? Want to see a bunch of cool DC Comics variant covers with The Suicide Squad? How did an engineer create his own Redwing? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The DUFF author Kody Keplinger and artist Sara Kipin reimagine Poison Ivy with a gothic-horror twist.

Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil reveals the writers wanted to introduce a Black version of Joker.

Teen Titans Go! will have New Teen Titans co-creators Marv Wolfman & George Pérez as guest stars.

If Zack Snyder adapted The Dark Knight Returns, he’d bring in new Batman and Superman actors.

Here’ what The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would look like if it were give a Zack Snyder director’s cut.

Howard University named their College of Fine Arts after the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

James Gunn shared a bunch of DC Comics variant covers featuring cool artwork of The Suicide Squad.

Eternals earned 77 million views in 24 hours, the most for a Marvel project in one day during the pandemic.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.