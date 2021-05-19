Which star from the Arrowverse is directing the season finale for Superman & Lois? Will you pick up the big two-book release of The Story of Marvel Studios? When can you get a first look at the upcoming Injustice animated movie? Could a certain deceased character return in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Which of James Gunn‘s previous collaborates wants to join Guardians of the Galaxy 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a look at “Man of Steel,” the upcoming seventh episode of season one of The CW’s Superman & Lois.

HBO Max is reportedly looking at Treadstone star Jeremy Irvine to lead the new Green Lantern series.

Here’s another sneak peek at “Closure,” the series finale coming up in the fourth season of Black Lightning.

The Flash co-star Tom Cavanagh was hired to direct the season one finale of The CW’s Superman & Lois.

Here’s a new look at the second part of “Family Matters,” the eleventh episode of The Flash‘s seventh season.

David Ramsey confirmed John Diggle won’t be a Green Lantern, and there will be consequences for that.

"The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" will be available wherever books are sold starting October 19th. Learn more: https://t.co/bkxBAuojay pic.twitter.com/y0JaNs2Yyr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 17, 2021

Marvel announced a huge two-book set that will tell the story of the creation of Marvel Studios and the MCU.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part II bonus features confirmed an Injustice animated movie is coming.

