Want to take a look back at the history of Deadpool and Cable in Marvel Comics? Will more X-Men characters come to MODOK if a second season is ordered? What month will Marvel’s What If…? arrive on Disney+? What was the alternate title for Agatha‘s song in WandaVision? When will James Gunn‘s new Peacemaker series arrive on HBO Max? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel Comics looks at the history of Deadpool and Cable to celebrate this year’s Nerdy 30th Anniversary.

MODOK showrunner Jason Blum says more X-Men characters will appear if a second season is ordered.

Jensen Ackles showed off a new bearded look for Soldier Boy from the upcoming third season of The Boys.

It sounds like Marvel’s What If…? animated series will be hitting Disney+ sometime in August this summer.

Here’s a quick trailer for the upcoming second season of Stargirl, which is already renewed for season three.

TNT is airing a catch-up marathon of The CW’s Superman & Lois with the first five episodes on Saturday.

A good henchman would collect all the cards. Stream the series premiere of @Marvel's #MODOK May 21, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UZJsYLF3Fy — Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu (@MarvelsMODOK) May 12, 2021

Marvel and Hulu made a little set of digital trading cards to promote the arrival of the new MODOK series.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier topped Nielsen ratings with the fifth episode of the first season.

