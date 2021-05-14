Superhero Bits: ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Release Window, “Agatha All Along” Almost Had a Different Title & More
Posted on Friday, May 14th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
Want to take a look back at the history of Deadpool and Cable in Marvel Comics? Will more X-Men characters come to MODOK if a second season is ordered? What month will Marvel’s What If…? arrive on Disney+? What was the alternate title for Agatha‘s song in WandaVision? When will James Gunn‘s new Peacemaker series arrive on HBO Max? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Marvel Comics looks at the history of Deadpool and Cable to celebrate this year’s Nerdy 30th Anniversary.
MODOK showrunner Jason Blum says more X-Men characters will appear if a second season is ordered.
Enter #SoldierBoy. BUCKLE UP MOTHERFUCKERS.#TheBoys #TheBoysTV #SPN #SPNFamily #Supernatural @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/8q3QOX6faa
— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 11, 2021
Jensen Ackles showed off a new bearded look for Soldier Boy from the upcoming third season of The Boys.
It sounds like Marvel’s What If…? animated series will be hitting Disney+ sometime in August this summer.
Here’s a quick trailer for the upcoming second season of Stargirl, which is already renewed for season three.
TNT is airing a catch-up marathon of The CW’s Superman & Lois with the first five episodes on Saturday.
A good henchman would collect all the cards. Stream the series premiere of @Marvel's #MODOK May 21, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UZJsYLF3Fy
— Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu (@MarvelsMODOK) May 12, 2021
Marvel and Hulu made a little set of digital trading cards to promote the arrival of the new MODOK series.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier topped Nielsen ratings with the fifth episode of the first season.
