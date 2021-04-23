Why did Peacemaker‘s helmet give more work to The Suicide Squad visual effects crew? Who has been cast in the next season of Doom Patrol? When does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special take place in the MCU? Did you know Bruce Wayne almost met two Green Lanterns in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? When is Wonder Woman 1984 returning to HBO Max? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Melissa Benoist talks about where Supergirl is at in the sixth and final season of the DC series on The CW.

Avatar director James Cameron says he wants Marvel to keep making billions of dollars at the box office.

Hey @marvel, your M.O.D.O.K. trailer is pretty cool but here's an uncensored one. No one tells M.O.D.O.K. what he can and cannot say! pic.twitter.com/ofPp6nyX2w — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) April 21, 2021

Jordan Blum shared a newuncensored trailer for Hulu and Marvel’s upcoming MODOK animated series.

Wonder Woman 1984 will return to HBO Max in May after leaving the streaming service back in January.

Comic Book Resources pointed out Spider-Man has actually committed several different crimes in the MCU.

Micah Joe Parker, Wynn Everett, Miles Mussenden, and more are joining Doom Patrol‘s third season.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared art for Kilowog from Green Lantern Corps. in Justice League.

James Gunn is doing his best to get the The Suicide Squad released in China, but it’ll take a bit of work.

